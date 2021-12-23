Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 2.7% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ryder System by 17.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 2.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 10.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $78.26 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $93.05. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.83.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 34.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on R. Truist increased their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.89.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

