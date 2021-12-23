Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $800,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $127,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,271. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,136,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,265,000 after purchasing an additional 75,406 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,710,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,339,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 82,508 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,300,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 804,673 shares in the last quarter. 18.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.09 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mission Produce will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

