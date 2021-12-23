Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.09 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.
Mission Produce stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65.
In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $800,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $127,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,271 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Mission Produce Company Profile
Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.
