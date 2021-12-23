Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.09 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Mission Produce stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $800,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $127,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,271 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 28.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 30,817 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 256.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 131,185 shares during the period. 18.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

