Mist (MIST) Hits One Day Volume of $1.15 Million

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Mist has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Mist coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges. Mist has a total market cap of $6.07 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00043368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.44 or 0.00210348 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

