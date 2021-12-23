Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys Shares of 558 Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 558 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $388.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.24, a PEG ratio of 98.52 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.28.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

