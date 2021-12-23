Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases 752 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,424 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,216.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 532,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,853,000 after acquiring an additional 492,438 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 484,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 200,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,175,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,015,000 after buying an additional 109,228 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $78.99 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.48 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.91.

