Mithril Market Cap Reaches $65.71 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. Mithril has a total market cap of $65.71 million and $16.45 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00013507 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00186863 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000398 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars.

