Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Shares Down 0.5%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $13.15. 1,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MIELF)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

