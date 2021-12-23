MMA Asset Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,031,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD opened at $164.71 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

