MMA Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.02 on Thursday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $56.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.32.

