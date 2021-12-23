Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 416.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,506 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Moderna were worth $14,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA opened at $251.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.00. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total transaction of $2,240,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total value of $3,540,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 456,250 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,655. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.