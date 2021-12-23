Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Down 5.7% Following Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s stock price was down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $259.77 and last traded at $260.54. Approximately 45,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,679,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.38.

Specifically, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total transaction of $4,814,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 456,250 shares of company stock worth $141,185,655. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Moderna by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112,251 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Moderna by 11.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 96.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,529,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

