MonetaryUnit (MUE) Trading 20.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $980,143.76 and approximately $1,966.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.80 or 0.00170929 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 241,586,569 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

