MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Shares Gap Down to $3.95

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $3.86. MoneyLion shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 934 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ML. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter worth $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth $65,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth $121,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth $96,000.

MoneyLion Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

