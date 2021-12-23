Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,047,000 after purchasing an additional 830,122 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,873,000 after purchasing an additional 774,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MS opened at $98.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.