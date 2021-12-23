Morgan Stanley Raises Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $70.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.65.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.58. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 22.1% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 56.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 65.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

