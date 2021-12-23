Morpheus Labs Trading Up 5.5% This Week (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $17.60 million and $949,878.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

MITX is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 713,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 455,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

