Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,368 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Electronic Arts by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 927,616 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $130,274,000 after purchasing an additional 470,617 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in Electronic Arts by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 49,670 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 94,528 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 56,606 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $113,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,237 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.20.

NASDAQ EA opened at $131.47 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

