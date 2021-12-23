Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 132,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Hercules Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

