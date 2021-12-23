Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg Sells 5,000 Shares

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Movado Group alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $115,620.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Efraim Grinberg sold 2,211 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $86,383.77.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $126,450.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $207,150.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 9,899 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $428,824.68.

Movado Group stock opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $924.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $48.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 73,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 140,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after buying an additional 64,358 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.