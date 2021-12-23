MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSM opened at $83.61 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 77.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after acquiring an additional 237,520 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

