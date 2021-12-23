M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stake Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Amundi purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,533,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,313,000 after purchasing an additional 472,226 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,948,235,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in M&T Bank by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after buying an additional 317,822 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,071,000 after buying an additional 198,363 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $150.51 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.14 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.97.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

