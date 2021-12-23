M&T Bank Corp Purchases 694 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.60.

LCII opened at $146.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.36 and its 200 day moving average is $141.92. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $122.99 and a 12-month high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $235,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

