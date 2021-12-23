M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRGP shares. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

Targa Resources stock opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 2.90.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

