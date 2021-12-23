Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.76. 1,777,244 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,125,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Muscle Maker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Muscle Maker by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Muscle Maker by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Muscle Maker Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

