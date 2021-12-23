MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Shares Up 2.4%

MyHealthChecked Plc (LON:MHC) shares rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.31 ($0.03). Approximately 2,634,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 5,528,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of £17.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.07.

MyHealthChecked Company Profile (LON:MHC)

MyHealthChecked Plc, a women's healthcare company, develops and commercializes mobile health diagnostics medical devices in the United Kingdom. Its products help women with unexplained infertility to concieve. The company offers myLotus, a dual purpose monitoring system that allows both ovulation (LH) and pregnancy (hCG) testing.

