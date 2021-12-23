Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,449,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $180,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,150 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.75.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $204.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.59 and a 52-week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

