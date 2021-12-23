National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives $103.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.93. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $88.09. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.6824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.60%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

