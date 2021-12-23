Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Shares of BRZE opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. Braze has a 12 month low of $55.73 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46.

Braze Company Profile

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

