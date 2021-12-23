Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 1,148 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

IJK opened at $83.42 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $70.48 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.13.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

