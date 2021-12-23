Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after acquiring an additional 202,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,888,078,000 after acquiring an additional 202,148 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $563.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $268.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $641.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $621.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,379 shares of company stock worth $29,204,536 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.16.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

