Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $549.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $518.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $566.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $243.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

