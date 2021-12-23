Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Amundi purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $361,505,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after purchasing an additional 408,582 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 718.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,388,000 after purchasing an additional 272,254 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,335,000 after purchasing an additional 242,151 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,010,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,335,000 after purchasing an additional 239,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DE opened at $347.00 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $262.85 and a one year high of $400.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $350.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.89.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

