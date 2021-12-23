Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Receives €83.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €83.35 ($93.65).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NEM traded up €2.75 ($3.09) during trading on Friday, reaching €109.75 ($123.31). The company had a trading volume of 91,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €103.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €85.34. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €50.95 ($57.25) and a 52 week high of €116.15 ($130.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

