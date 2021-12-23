Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.98 and a beta of 0.42. Neogen has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $251,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 392.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after buying an additional 422,284 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 12.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 8.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

