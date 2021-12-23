NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,240 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP stock opened at $89.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.39. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,284. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

