Nevro Corp. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($2.33) Per Share (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nevro in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Rescott forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($2.33) per share for the year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.62.

Shares of NVRO opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Nevro has a 12 month low of $79.44 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 2,400 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,576,000 after buying an additional 41,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nevro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $555,249,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,228,000 after acquiring an additional 293,514 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nevro by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,419,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Nevro by 28.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,328,000 after purchasing an additional 302,849 shares during the period.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

