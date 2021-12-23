New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 419,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 140,475 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,947,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,465,000 after buying an additional 1,295,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,369,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

NYCB traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,476,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,602,389. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.