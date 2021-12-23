New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.44.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 419,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 140,475 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,947,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,465,000 after buying an additional 1,295,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,369,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.
New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.13%.
New York Community Bancorp Company Profile
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
