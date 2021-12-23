New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,912,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,841 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $144,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,717 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,547,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,114,000 after buying an additional 1,425,525 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after buying an additional 1,246,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,872,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,716,000 after buying an additional 837,732 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $82.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average of $78.94.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.