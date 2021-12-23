New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 912,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,449 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $182,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP opened at $237.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

