New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 70,018 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $176,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 631,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,447,000 after purchasing an additional 43,271 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 32,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $110.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

