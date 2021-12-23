New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,898,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $170,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $57.34 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.31 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22. The firm has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.47.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

