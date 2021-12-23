New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 26,845 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 744,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,845 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $111,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 6.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 14,904.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 71,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in Waste Management by 8.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 49,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock opened at $160.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.89 and its 200 day moving average is $152.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

