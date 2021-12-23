New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 69,841 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,912,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,841 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $144,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,584,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,471,000 after purchasing an additional 246,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,486,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,965,000 after purchasing an additional 433,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,381,000 after acquiring an additional 657,538 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,556,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,240,000 after acquiring an additional 389,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,327,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,677,000 after acquiring an additional 359,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Shares of CL opened at $82.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.94. The stock has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

