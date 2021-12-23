New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,077,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 80,263 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $682,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

NYSE HD opened at $395.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $386.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

