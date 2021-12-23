New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,513,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187,271 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $149,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 18.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,193,000 after acquiring an additional 80,746 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 113,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 119.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average of $58.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

