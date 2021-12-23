New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,995 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,448 shares of company stock worth $177,889. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRST opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.12. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

