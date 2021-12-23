New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 276,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

GPMT stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.47. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.92%.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

