New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter valued at $124,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 37.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 25.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 19.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $51.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $76.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.06.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In other Trinseo news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

