New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,864 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,426,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,575 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 21.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,193,000 after purchasing an additional 438,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,763,000 after purchasing an additional 36,012 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 54.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,672,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMP opened at $51.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average is $63.65.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

